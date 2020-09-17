AP registers 8702 new coronavirus cases taking tally to 6,01,462

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have declined slightly on Thursday against the 10 thousand cases registered per day for the last week. However, now more than 8500 cases have registered. According to a bulletin released on Thursday, 77,492 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where as many as 8702 positive cases were reported taking the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 6,01,462. Meanwhile, 72 people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 5177.

The health ministry said 10,712 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, which brings the number of people recovering from the coronavirus to 5,08,088 while 88,197 people are being treated at the hospital.

The highest number of Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours was 1383 in East Godavari district followed by 1064 in West Godavari district, 905 in Chittoor district, 637 in Kadapa district, 610 in Nellore district, 567 in Srikakulam district, 545 in Anantapur district, 550 in Guntur district, 526 in Vizianagaram district, 446 in Visakhapatnam district and 394 in Kurnool district, 367 cases were reported in Krishna district. East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 82,447 in the state, followed by West Godavari district at 54,635. Kurnool district has 53098 cases. The increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to the Andhra Pradesh government.



