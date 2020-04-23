AP reports highest daily Coronavirus positive cases on Thursday

Amaravati: The number of COVID19 positive cases has risen by 893, with the new 80 cases confirmed by the Health and Medical officials on Thursday. In fact, this is the highest number of positive cases reported in a single day, ever since the start of the spread of the pandemic in the State. On the other hand, the deaths also mounted to 27, with the latest three including two from Kurnool and one from Krishna.

Out of the 893 positive cases, the Kurnool 234 and Guntur 195 alone contribute more than 45 per cent. The Krishna, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts also have the cases between 50 to 100. There are 88 positive cases in Krishna, 73 in Chittoor, 67 in Nellore and 50 in Prakasam. The coronavirus cases in the other districts are including 42 in Anantapur, 39 in West Godavari, 32 in East Godavari and 22 in Visakhapatnam.

On Thursday also, the highest number of cases reported from Kurnool district as 31, Guntur 18, Chittoor 14, Anantapur and East Godavari each 6, Krishna and Prakasam each 2 and Visakhapatnam 1.

There are 725 active cases and 141 discharged in the State at present. The State government converted the Kurnool GGH as COVID19 hospital.

State government conducted tests to 6522 suspected people in the last 24 hours and out of the 80 tested positives.

Among the total deceased, 8 from Guntur, 7 each from Krishna and Kurnool, 3 from Anantapur and 2 from Nellore confirmed.