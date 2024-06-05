AP results perfect example of Sub ka Saath Sub ka Vikas. Naidu

Vijayawada: AP results are perfect example of ' Sub ka Saath Sub ka Vikas' said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at a media conference here on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi to attend meeting of NDA partners.

Though he did not use that phrase he said all three partners worked in unison to win elections. He said they believe that they are Sevaks of people not Nayaks. He said they will set their priorities from where to start and how to set the state back on track.

He said in 2003 when attacked with claymore bombs i did not get rattled. But was badly upset when government insulted me and my family. I vowed not to enter Assembly till I become CM and people made my challenge true. He said he was indebted to them. He appealed to give feedback to government from time to time and guide them in governance.

Naidu said it was joint effort and victory of all three parties.