Investors get richer by Rs 30 Lakhs cr in 2025

New Delhi: Dalal Street investors became richer by Rs30.20 lakh crore this year, helped by over 8 per cent surge in the BSE benchmark Sensex, despite facing multiple headwinds in the form of foreign fund exodus, tariff-related uncertainties, elevated valuations and a weakening rupee.

Analysts said despite the headwinds, stock markets demonstrated resilience, helped by strong domestic investor support and macroeconomic stability, which was marked by strong GDP growth.

“Despite outflows continuing to be an issue for foreign investors, the resilience of the market was demonstrated. One of the key drivers for the Indian market in 2025 has been the presence of robust domestic investor support,” Nitin Rao, CEO, InCred Wealth, said.

Till December 29, this year, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 6,556.53 points, or 8.39 per cent. The benchmark hit its record high of 86,159.02 on December 1.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 30,20,376.68 crore to Rs 4,72,15,483.12 crore ($5.25 trillion) so far this year.

The mcap of BSE-listed companies had hit the coveted Rs 400-lakh crore mark for the first time in April last year.

The year 2025 can be best described as a year of consolidation and transition for Indian equities, Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

“After several years of strong double-digit returns, benchmark indices delivered more moderate gains, with Sensex and Nifty rising around 8-10 per cent for the year. While these returns may appear modest compared to previous years, they came amid global headwinds, foreign fund outflows, and valuation corrections,” he noted.

On the domestic front, markets grappled with muted corporate earnings growth, elevated valuations, a weakening rupee, and persistent FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) outflows, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said.

These factors kept sentiment cautious despite a stable macro backdrop, he said.

Globally, markets were influenced by geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, and evolving US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, Meena added.