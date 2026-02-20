AP RJC SET 2026 Applications Open for Gurukul Colleges

The Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society has issued a notification inviting applications from students for the AP RJC SET 2026. The exam is for admissions to First Year Intermediate English Medium courses at Gurukul Junior Colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27.

The official notification is now available on the society's website. Based on the ranks obtained in the exam, students will be allocated seats in various groups at 10 Gurukul Junior Colleges throughout the state.

Selected students will receive free food, accommodation, and high-quality education. Any student currently in Class 10 can apply by 31st March 2026.