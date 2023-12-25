AP Rythu Sangam announces Mahasabha from January 8

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam’s (Affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha) 18th Mahasabha will be held in Rajamahendravaram from January 8 to 10, said its general secretary KVV Prasad.

District Mahasabha of the Sangam was held under the chairmanship of Rajamahendravaram District President Pantam Nageswara Rao here on Sunday.

Prasad alleged that BJP have created a situation where a farmer commits suicide every 30

hours. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised before to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission in 2014 elections completely forgot it. The governments failed to give a reasonable price for the crop.

Rythu Sangam national president Ravula Venkaiah and former minister Vadde Sobanadreeswarao are likely to attend the Rythu Sangam Mahasabha. CPI State Secretariat member Dega Prabhakar said that the Central government is conspiring to hand over the agricultural sector to corporate

organisations.

CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu, Jattu Labour Union President Kondrapu Rambabu, CPI City Secretary V Kondala Rao, AP Rythu Sangham District General Secretary K Jyothi Raju, CPI City Assistant Secretary Sappa Ramana, Rythu Sangam District Vice-Presidents Mullapudi Pullarao, Srinivas, Nageswara Rao and others were present.