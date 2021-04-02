AP SEC holds all party meeting over MPTC, ZPTC elections, says code of conduct comes into force

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney said that the Election Code has come into force in the state. Speaking to media after a meeting with representatives of political parties, Nilam Sawhney asked all political parties to co-operate in the conduction of the MPTC and ZPTC elections and advised to follow covid rules in the election campaign. She said the list of candidates had been completed in the past and there was no reason to stop the elections.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by representatives of YSRCP, Congress and CPM parties held at the SEC office in Vijayawada while TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties have announced that they will boycott the meeting. TDP, Jana Sena and BJP have announced that they are boycotting the meeting in protest of the Election Commission's arbitrary decision and said it was undemocratic to announce the election dates in the night and decide to hold it as per the old notification.

Jana Sena president Pawan said they were strongly opposed to taking such a decision before the hearing on the petition filed in the High Court has not completed up. He said that the decision would benefit the ruling party.

According to the schedule, the elections will be held on April 8 and followed by the results on April 10. The elections will be held from where it had stopped in the last year.