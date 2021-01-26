AP SEC rejects transfer of two IAS officials in the state, says should follow SEC guidelines

The issue of panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh is taking new developments day by day. Recently, the transfer of Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and Panchayati Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar became a matter of confusion. The state election commission has rejected the transfer proposals of the two top brass. Transfers are not appropriate when the election process is at a critical stage. The SEC said that after the Supreme Court verdict, elections are being held in the state and the notification has been rescheduled. It commented that the transfer of the two officers was not the right course of action as the election process had begun and opined that newly arrived officials said they were likely to have difficulty in taking the election process forward.



There was a news that SEC has suggested that the Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and Panchayati Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar be transferred. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also raised the same issue at a press conference. "The chief secretary of the state panchayati raj department and the commissioner of that department have already been transferred. We will not care how many officials he (Nimmagadda Ramesh) would transfer," he said.

In this backdrop, SEC on Tuesday responded to the transfer proposal of the superiors and announced that it was rejecting it.