AP set for high octane campaign from today

Vijayawada: With only 46 days left for the elections, Andhra Pradesh is now set for high octane campaign, and it is time for ‘Gali’ (abuses) politics as the major contenders -- the YSRCP and the NDA allies -- are set to launch their full-fledged campaign from Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his bus yatra -- 'Memanta Siddham' -- from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. He will be addressing some public meetings, roadshows and interact with party workers at the grassroots level. He will cover all constituencies from Idupulapaya to Itchapuram during his yatra. He will be covering Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu) and Potladurthi.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will launch his continuous Prajagalam programme on the same day. He will participate in the roadshows and address public meetings. He will cover four Assembly constituencies everyday till March 31. He will tour Palamaneru, Nagari and Nellore rural mandal, Raptadu, Singanamala and Kadiri Assembly segment, Srisailam, Nandikotkuru, Kurnool, Mydukuru, Prodduturu, Sullurupeta, Srikalahasthi Kavali, Markapuram, Santanutalapadu and Ongole.

It is also being speculated that YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who could not get the BJP ticket to contest from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat, is likely to contest from the Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district as TDP candidate.

The BJP, which is still to announce some of the candidates, on Tuesday held office-bearers’ meeting to chalk out the poll strategy and campaign details. According to state president D Purandeswari, the delay in announcing the names of the candidates was due to the long list of aspirants.

It is learnt that former Union minister Sujana Chowdary (BJP) will be contesting from Vijayawada West. This deal was clinched after prolonged discussions between the BJP and Jana Sena.

The other ally of the NDA, Jana Sena is also ready to kickstart its campaign from Saturday. Pawan Kalyan will blow the poll bugle from Pithapuram Assembly constituency from where he is contesting. Pawan will conclude his statewide poll campaign in three phases covering all the constituencies from where Jana Sena candidates are contesting.