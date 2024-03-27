Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
AP set for high octane campaign from today
- Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch bus yatra from Idupulapaya
- Naidu to start Prajagalam programme from Palamaneru
Vijayawada: With only 46 days left for the elections, Andhra Pradesh is now set for high octane campaign, and it is time for ‘Gali’ (abuses) politics as the major contenders -- the YSRCP and the NDA allies -- are set to launch their full-fledged campaign from Wednesday.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his bus yatra -- 'Memanta Siddham' -- from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. He will be addressing some public meetings, roadshows and interact with party workers at the grassroots level. He will cover all constituencies from Idupulapaya to Itchapuram during his yatra. He will be covering Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu) and Potladurthi.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will launch his continuous Prajagalam programme on the same day. He will participate in the roadshows and address public meetings. He will cover four Assembly constituencies everyday till March 31. He will tour Palamaneru, Nagari and Nellore rural mandal, Raptadu, Singanamala and Kadiri Assembly segment, Srisailam, Nandikotkuru, Kurnool, Mydukuru, Prodduturu, Sullurupeta, Srikalahasthi Kavali, Markapuram, Santanutalapadu and Ongole.
It is also being speculated that YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who could not get the BJP ticket to contest from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat, is likely to contest from the Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district as TDP candidate.
The BJP, which is still to announce some of the candidates, on Tuesday held office-bearers’ meeting to chalk out the poll strategy and campaign details. According to state president D Purandeswari, the delay in announcing the names of the candidates was due to the long list of aspirants.
It is learnt that former Union minister Sujana Chowdary (BJP) will be contesting from Vijayawada West. This deal was clinched after prolonged discussions between the BJP and Jana Sena.
The other ally of the NDA, Jana Sena is also ready to kickstart its campaign from Saturday. Pawan Kalyan will blow the poll bugle from Pithapuram Assembly constituency from where he is contesting. Pawan will conclude his statewide poll campaign in three phases covering all the constituencies from where Jana Sena candidates are contesting.