AP sets new benchmark in governance

Addanki: Andhra Pradesh has established a new benchmark in good governance under the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar during the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme launch at Ballikurava of Addanki assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking to the public, the minister explained that the state government has implemented unprecedented welfare schemes, benefiting millions of citizens across various sectors. He said that 67 lakh students are receiving Rs 15,000 each under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, 64 lakh beneficiaries getting social security pensions worth Rs 34,000 crore annually, as the pension amounts increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, with disabled persons receiving Rs 10,000 every month. He said that the government is providing three free gas cylinders under the Deepam-2 scheme.

The minister informed that the administration is filling 16,300 teacher positions as promised during the election campaigns and working toward creating 20 lakh private sector jobs through various policy initiatives. He mentioned that the government has invested approximately Rs 50 crore in road construction within the Addanki constituency alone, including concrete and tar roads in rural areas.

He emphasised the state’s commitment to creating world-class infrastructure to attract investments. He said that the government is positioning Andhra Pradesh to compete with neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana in terms of development and investment attraction.

He directed the officials to ensure seamless implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level and provide immediate solutions to beneficiary concerns.