AP Speaker Ayyannapatrudu Inspects MLA Quarters in Amaravati, asks officials to expedite works

Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu made significant remarks after inspecting the MLA and MLC quarters near Rayapudi. The details of his visit were provided by CRDA officials present at the inspection.



Speaker Ayyannapatrudu showed particular interest in the 12 towers comprising 288 slots that were built during the Telugu Desam regime for MLAs. Upon inspecting the flats, he noted that such facilities for legislators and MPs are not available in Delhi or Hyderabad. He commended the spacious design and construction of the buildings, but also expressed disappointment over their current state of disrepair due to negligence by previous administrations.

Instructing the authorities to expedite the completion of the buildings, the Speaker highlighted the importance of providing comfortable accommodations for MLAs and MLCs. Officials have assured that the construction can be completed within 9 months, allowing legislators to move in and avoid having to stay in hotels during assembly meetings.

The MLA and MLC quarters are said to feature three bedrooms and a spacious waiting hall, providing a conducive environment for lawmakers.