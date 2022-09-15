AP: Speaker, Council chairman appeal for smooth conduct of session

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju during a meeting with secretaries of various departments asked them to extend cooperation for conducting the session successfully by furnishing information to the member who raised questions in the Houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju said officials are yet to furnish the details to the questions posed by members in previous session of the Council. He said the responsibility of furnishing information lies on officials.

Officials should take initiative to pay medical bills for former MLCs and in distributing medicines at their doorstep, he said. He asked the director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy to provide necessary police bandobust for the session.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said the present Assembly session gained importance and officials should furnish complete information to the members.

Government chief whip M Prasada Raju, chief coordinator Srikanth Reddy, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, Legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu, Legislative Council OSD K Satyanarayana Rao and other officials were present.