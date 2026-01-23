AP Speaker, Deputy Speaker offer prayers to Balak Ram in Ayodhya

Ayodhya/ Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Thursday visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and offered prayers to Balak Ram along with their families.

Upon their arrival at the temple, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were accorded a warm and respectful reception by the temple authorities. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, accompanied by his wife Padmavathi, performed special rituals and offered prayers with deep devotion. Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju also visited the sanctum along with his wife and sought the blessings of Lord Ram.

After the darshan, temple priests presented the dignitaries with Theerthaprasadams and offered Vedic blessings in accordance with tradition. On the occasion, both leaders prayed for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh and for the continued progress of the State.

The visit of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to the historic Ram temple holds spiritual significance and reflects their reverence for India’s rich cultural and religious heritage. Their presence at Ayodhya, a symbol of faith and unity, was marked by devotion and solemnity.