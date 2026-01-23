  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AP Speaker, Deputy Speaker offer prayers to Balak Ram in Ayodhya

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 9:11 AM IST
AP Speaker, Deputy Speaker offer prayers to Balak Ram in Ayodhya
X

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju along with their spouses in Ayodhya Ram temple on Thursday

Ayodhya/ Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Thursday visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and offered prayers to Balak Ram along with their families.

Upon their arrival at the temple, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were accorded a warm and respectful reception by the temple authorities. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, accompanied by his wife Padmavathi, performed special rituals and offered prayers with deep devotion. Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju also visited the sanctum along with his wife and sought the blessings of Lord Ram.

After the darshan, temple priests presented the dignitaries with Theerthaprasadams and offered Vedic blessings in accordance with tradition. On the occasion, both leaders prayed for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh and for the continued progress of the State.

The visit of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to the historic Ram temple holds spiritual significance and reflects their reverence for India’s rich cultural and religious heritage. Their presence at Ayodhya, a symbol of faith and unity, was marked by devotion and solemnity.

Tags

Ram Janmabhoomi AyodhyaAndhra Pradesh Assembly leadersSpeaker Ayyanna PatruduDeputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna RajuBalak Ram darshan
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 23 Jan, 2026

Gold rates in Delhi today surged

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 23 Jan, 2026

National News

More
Share it
X