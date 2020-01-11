AP special Assembly session to discuss three capitals issue on January 20

Amaravati: A special Assembly session will be held to discuss three capital issues in AP on January 20. The government has decided to make three capitals in the state with Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. Over decentralizing development in AP, the government has formed the GN Rao expert committee and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which agreed on three capitals principle.

In addition, the government has decided to conduct a study on the reports submitted by these two committees by forming a high-powered committee with ministers and other officials.

Over this, the AP Cabinet meeting will be held on January 18, which is chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the special Assembly session will be conducted on January 20. During this session, the government will explain the need for three capitals and will present the reports of GN Rao and Boston Consulting Group.