Reservation Finalised for Municipal Elections in Telangana

  • Created On:  17 Jan 2026 2:10 PM IST
Telangana's municipal elections have taken a significant step forward with the finalisation of reservations for corporation mayors and municipal chairpersons. In a press conference, Municipal Department Director Sridevi announced that women will be allocated 50 per cent of the reservations.

Out of a total of 121 municipalities, reservations have been designated as follows: 5 for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 17 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 38 for Backward Classes (BCs).
Key reservations include:
- Kothagudem Corporation: ST General
- Ramagundam Corporation: SC General
- Mahbubnagar Corporation: BC Woman
- Mancherial Corporation: BC General
- Karimnagar Corporation: BC General
- GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation): Woman General
- Greater Warangal: General
- Khammam Corporation: Woman General
- Nalgonda Corporation: Woman General
- Nizamabad Corporation: Woman General
These measures are aimed at promoting greater representation and participation in local governance across the state.

Telangana Municipal ElectionsMunicipal ReservationsWomen Reservation in Local BodiesCorporation Mayor QuotasTelangana Politics
Ease of doing biz, FTAs boost India’s self-reliant and globally trusted economy: Piyush Goyal

