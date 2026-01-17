Reservation Finalised for Municipal Elections in Telangana
Telangana's municipal elections have taken a significant step forward with the finalisation of reservations for corporation mayors and municipal chairpersons. In a press conference, Municipal Department Director Sridevi announced that women will be allocated 50 per cent of the reservations.
Out of a total of 121 municipalities, reservations have been designated as follows: 5 for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 17 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 38 for Backward Classes (BCs).
Key reservations include:
- Kothagudem Corporation: ST General
- Ramagundam Corporation: SC General
- Mahbubnagar Corporation: BC Woman
- Mancherial Corporation: BC General
- Karimnagar Corporation: BC General
- GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation): Woman General
- Greater Warangal: General
- Khammam Corporation: Woman General
- Nalgonda Corporation: Woman General
- Nizamabad Corporation: Woman General
These measures are aimed at promoting greater representation and participation in local governance across the state.
Next Story