Reservation Finalised for Municipal Elections in Telangana

Telangana's municipal elections have taken a significant step forward with the finalisation of reservations for corporation mayors and municipal chairpersons. In a press conference, Municipal Department Director Sridevi announced that women will be allocated 50 per cent of the reservations.

Out of a total of 121 municipalities, reservations have been designated as follows: 5 for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 17 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 38 for Backward Classes (BCs). Key reservations include: - Kothagudem Corporation: ST General - Ramagundam Corporation: SC General - Mahbubnagar Corporation: BC Woman - Mancherial Corporation: BC General - Karimnagar Corporation: BC General - GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation): Woman General - Greater Warangal: General - Khammam Corporation: Woman General - Nalgonda Corporation: Woman General - Nizamabad Corporation: Woman General These measures are aimed at promoting greater representation and participation in local governance across the state.