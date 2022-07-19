AP Special Category Status issue is a closed chapter, centre reiterates

The central government headed by Prime minister Narendra Modi has once again clarified on Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nithyananda Roy said that the issue of special status for the state is a closed chapter. To this extent, the Union Minister gave a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He said that the 14th Finance Commission has not made any distinction between special status states and normal states. The Minister reminded that the share of taxes has been increased from 32 percent to 42 percent.

He said that the 15th Finance Commission has also made similar recommendations. Later it was revealed that it was adjusted to 41 percent. The minister said that the revenue deficit is being rectified by adjusting the share of taxes and deficit funds, adding that many aspects of the Bifurcation Act have already been implemented.

It was stated that formation of organisations is a long process and already 28 meetings have been held on the implementation of Bifurcation Act.