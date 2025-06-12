AP sports policy among the best in country: SAAP chairman

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh has introduced one of the best sports policies in the country, thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s strong commitment to the development of sports, said Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Ravi Naidu.

Inaugurating the Godavari Pushkaralu Indoor Sports Complex at Venkataramaiah Nagar in the second division on Wednesday, he said that Andhra Pradesh’s sports policy goes beyond those of other Indian states. Foundation stones were laid for 142 development projects and inauguration ceremonies were held for 19 works, totalling Rs 58.41 crore in investments.

Speaking at the public gathering, Ravi Naidu stated that the new policy includes a comprehensive plan to promote sports from the grassroots level. The reservation quota for sportspersons in government jobs has been increased from 2% to 3%, and Olympic gold medalists will now be rewarded with Rs 7 crore and a Group 1 government job. In the latest DSC notification, 421 posts have been reserved under the sports quota, Naidu said.

He also mentioned that athletes achieving success at the state and national levels are being given significant support by the government. Expressing his delight over the inauguration of the Indoor Sports Complex, he said that after Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram is the only city in the state to offer rifle shooting facilities. Plans are underway to introduce water sports shortly as well.

Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg said the government is giving priority to sports and is providing the necessary infrastructure to support athletes. He also stated that 25 parks are being beautifully developed, and efforts are being made to improve 20 traffic junctions across the city.

Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas said that the government aims to transform the city into a major sports hub. The Godavari Pushkaralu Indoor Sports Complex will stand as a milestonein the city’s history, created not just to offer basic amenities to pilgrims during Pushkaralu, but also to promote sports, he added.

The complex was built with a total budget of Rs 3.41 crore, Rs 1.91 crore from municipal general funds, and Rs 1.5 crore from SAAP funds. It includes facilities for carroms, chess, table tennis, shooting, snooker, billiards, and a gym. It is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 10 lakh for the municipal corporation. MLA added that under the Khelo India initiative, a multi-purpose sports complex worth Rs 50 crore is being planned at the city’s lorry stand area.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Somu Veerraju described Khelo India as a remarkable initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing sports talent. He said the objective is to enable Indian athletes to make their mark on the global sporting stage by providing the necessary facilities and encouragement.

AP Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu, Ex-Corporator Varre Srinivas, JSP leader Y Srinivas, SE (Engineering) M Ch Koteswara Rao, Executive Engineers P Rita and Madhavi, CMM Ramalakshmi, and other municipal officials and staff participated.