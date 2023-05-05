AP SSC 2023 exams results to be released tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 Results will be released tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 am. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the results. Minister Botsa said that the results of class 10th examination are being released in a short period like never before in the history of the state.

Last year it was released in 28 days, but this year the results are announced in 18 days. The minister said that the examinations were conducted in a transparent manner without any leakage anywhere.

It is known that the AP Class 10 exams were conducted from April 3rd to 18th across the state. A total of 6,64,152 students appeared for these ten exams. Of these, 6,09,070 are regular candidates, while the rest are supplementary candidates of SSC. Examinations were conducted in 3,349 centres.