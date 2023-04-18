AP SSC examinations completed, spot valuation to begin from tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Public Examinations-2023 ended today and the spot valuation of answer sheets will start from Wednesday (April 19). The officials said in a statement that the valuation of class 10 exams will start from April 19 and directed that Sub-Education Officers, Mandal Education Officers and Principals should take appropriate action. "Strict action will be taken against the teachers who are absent from the valuation duties as per the rules," an official said.



As many as 6.64 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams in 3,349 centers across the state. The valuation of will be held from 19th to 26th of this month. About 30,000 to 35,000 teachers will participate in the evaluation at the spot evaluation centers set up in 23 districts of the state.



Director of the State Government Examination Department Devanand, has already made it clear that a plan is being made to release the results in the second week of May.