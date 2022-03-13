AP SSC examinations likely to be deferred amid postponement of intermediate exams

The SSC public examinations in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be postponed for a week. The exams, which are scheduled to start on May 2, are likely to be held from May 9 or 13 due to the postponement of intermediate exams. The government is considering proposals sent by the Department of Education on the conduction of the examinations.



The change of examination dates has become inevitable as some exams of Tenth and Intermediate would fall on the same dates. This situation has arisen amid the postponement of inter examinations due to the JEE examination schedule.

According to the earlier schedule, AP Intermediate 2022 should be held from April 8 to 28, which was postponed as the NTA announced dates for the JEE exams to be held from April 16 to 21. The intermediate exams are scheduled from 22nd April to 12th May.

As there will be a problem in conducting both SSC and Intermediate exams that fall on the same dates, the Department of Education has proposed to the government to postpone the SSC examinations by a week.