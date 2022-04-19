AP SSC Exams 2022: Hall Tickets ready, school principles to issue to students

The director of government examinations said in a statement on Monday that the state government has prepared the hall tickets for the Tenth class Public Examinations which will start from the 27th of this month. The school principals are advised to download the Hall tickets from bse.ap.gov.in website through the school login and then provide them to the students with attestation.



It is also said that even if the hall tickets do not have a photo image of the students, they should take steps to affix the photos of the students on them and attest them and take signature of students to write the exams.

They were asked to send photos of the newly affixed hall tickets to the Government Examinations Department through the official website.