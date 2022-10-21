AP stands first in banana cultivation

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy on Thursday hailed the announcement made by Dr YSR Horticulture University that the year 2022-23 is the year of banana to focus on research and its cultivation.

He virtually participated in a programme organised by the varsity on Thursday from his camp office in the city and said there is a vast significance for the crop in Indian tradition and for revenue generation in the State.

The Minister said the country is the top producer across the globe in banana cultivation and AP contributes 58.35 pc of the total production in the country thus occupying the first place.

He said the banana cultivation has increased in the last two years in the State due to tissue culture and drip irrigation methods in the Rayalaseema region.

He said the varsity has dedicated the year to banana cultivation to create awareness among farmers, extension staff members, students, researchers, and other stakeholders in the cultivation. He appreciated the scientists and varsity staff members for the decision and anticipated growth in area and crop as well due to the efforts of the varsity in the coming years.

Further, the Minister said that the government would provide complete rights on Sada-bainama lands (Agreements of sale and purchases of lands made on normal papers) before the end of December 2023. He addressed the gathering after inaugurating the newly built village secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendram and YSR Health Clinic at Katraipadu in Dagadarthi mandal on Thursday along with Kavali legislator Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy.

Kakani said farmers who purchased lands on agreements without any other documents have been facing problems without any transactions on such lands for decades.

He said the Chief Minister noticed the troubles of the farmers and gave directions to issue Patta Passbooks to the farmers before 2023 to Sada-bainama lands observing there are no disputes on such lands. The Minister said that the development and welfare programmes initiated by the State government drew the attention of even Ministers of Australia during his recent visit.

He praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting houses to the downtrodden in the layouts developed completely for the poor and urged the people to notice the difference between the previous government and the present government. Kavali legislator Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy also spoke during the meeting. Later, the Minister and the legislator took part in the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme in the village.