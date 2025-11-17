AP State Bar Federation felicitates CJI, CM, HC Chief Justice

Vijayawada: AP State Bar Federation president AK Basha honoured Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai. Similarly, Federation general secretary Y. Siva Subrahmanyam and Bezwada Bar Association treasurer Muddada Satyanarayana jointly felicitated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the conference organised in connection with the commemoration of 75 years of the Indian Constitution at Mangalagiri in Amaravati on Sunday.

Also, Bezwada Bar Association joint secretary G Varahalakshmi and Executive Committee member Rajyalakshmi Pendem felicitated the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

The Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court along with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu delivered keynote addresses during the conference.