AP State records 301% excess rainfall in March

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh witnessed 301 per cent excess rainfall in March 2023 at 49 mm in the entire state as against the normal range of 12.2 mm, said a Met official on Monday.

However, Yanam, which falls under the Puducherry Union Territory, but located geographically within AP has witnessed 1,152 per cent more rainfall in March at 121.4 mm as against normal range of 9.7 mm. Similarly, Kakinada, Nellore and Krishna districts recorded rainfall north of 500 per cent than the usual at 72.9 mm, 57.4 mm and 91.6 mm respectively in coastal AP. In Rayalaseema region, Tirupati and YSR districts experienced 697 per cent and 668 percent excess rainfall at 70.9 mm and 51.5 mm respectively.

Except Prakasam (5 per cent), Kurnool (19 per cent) and Anantapur (46 per cent), all other districts registered excess rainfall over and beyond the 100 per cent mark.

Meanwhile, the Met department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday in isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Incidentally, the north-south trough/wind discontinuity from north Chhattisgarh to south interior Tamil Nadu is now running from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu, across Marathawada and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.