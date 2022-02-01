AP State records 5,879 fresh cases, nine deaths

Amaravati: Active Covid-19 cases came down to 1,10,517 as Andhra Pradesh added 5,879 fresh infections against 11,384 recoveries in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The latest bulletin said nine infected persons also succumbed in the State in 24 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 cases in the State now touched 22,76,370, recoveries 21,51,238 and deaths 14,615, the bulletin said.

The State had recorded 10,310 fresh cases on Sunday, while active cases stood at 1,16,031.

Vizianagaram district reported the lowest of 12 and Anantapur the highest 856 fresh cases in 24 hours. While Srikakulam registered 80, the remaining 10 districts added between 250 and 850 new cases each.

Kurnool and SPS Nellore districts reported two fresh deaths each. Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam added one more each to their tally.