AP takes PPP route to set up industrial parks

Amaravati: The state government has intensified efforts to attract private investment and build world-class industrial hubs by developing private industrial parks with plug-and-play infrastructure under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The initiative aims to create ready-to-use facilities for industries of all scales - from MSMEs to large and mega enterprises.

To drive this initiative, the government has authorised the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to develop 75 MSME industrial parks, along with larger parks on APIIC lands, through the design, finance, construct, operate, maintain, and market (DFCO & MM) framework. The Tender Evaluation Committee (TEC) has been constituted to scrutinise bids, feasibility reports, and development agreements submitted by private developers.

The TEC will be chaired by the Executive Director (South), APIIC, with senior officials from Roads and Buildings, Public Health Engineering, and Water Resources Departments as technical members. The Chief General Manager (Finance) and General Manager (Law) of APIIC will serve as internal members, ensuring transparency in the evaluation and selection process.

Building on its successful public-private industrial ventures such as Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Sri City, and Brandix India Apparel City, Andhra Pradesh plans to establish 25 major industrial clusters by 2030, leveraging its strategic location along the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridors, according to officials.

The policy framework also envisions the creation of sector-specific parks in areas such as food processing, life sciences, semiconductors, defence, and aerospace, and country-specific clusters catering to investors from Japan, South Korea, and other nations.

Officials said the new model is designed to leverage private sector financing and expertise, ensure world-class operations and maintenance, and provide single-window service centres - making Andhra Pradesh a leading destination for industrial investment in India.