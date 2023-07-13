AP, Telangana to receive rains for three days amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has forecasted the continuation of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next three to four days due to the influence of an Surface circulation over Coastal Andhra and another circulation formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. It is predicted that weather would be cloudy during the day with rain occurring at night.

Meanwhile, the AP Disaster Management Authority has predicted light to moderate rains throughout the state for the next four days. It predicted that heavy rains in districts such as Alluri Seetharamaraju, Bapatla, Palnadu, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, and Kadapa. Various areas have already experienced significant rainfall with 6.8 cm rainfall recorded at Pathapatnam, Srikakulam district, to 3 cm in Poosaputarega and Bobbili of Vizianagaram district.

On the other, Telangana state will also receive rains for next three days at parts of in districts such as Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, and Kothagudem. On Wednesday, the state recorded an average rainfall of 6.5 mm.