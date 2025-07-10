AP to conduct record-breaking Parent-Teacher Event today

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a historic Parent-Teacher Mega Meeting today, aiming to break records with over 2.28 crore participants. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh will lead the main event at Kothacheruvu ZP School in the Puttaparthi constituency.

The initiative seeks to garner feedback on school performance and to distribute progress reports directly to parents, a process typically reserved for private institutions. Following the success of a similar event, dubbed Mega Paytm, last December, this marks the second edition aimed at integrating parents more closely into the educational framework of government schools.

The state government has arranged for this monumental event to unfold across government, aided, unaided, and junior colleges statewide, with the objective of fostering direct dialogue between parents and educators. This platform will allow parents to inquire about their children’s academic progress, behaviour, and social awareness, and to voice their suggestions to the government. Officials envision holding this annual event to strengthen community ties and improve educational outcomes.

As part of the day's schedule, CM Naidu is expected to arrive at Puttaparthi airport at 9:30 AM, where he will engage in a conversation with Madhavi, a mother of four, at Kothacheruvu Government Junior College before proceeding to the ZP Boys High School for the main event. Following this, he intends to visit the Sathya Sai Mahasamadhi at Prashantha Nilayam.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the event, significant traffic restrictions have been implemented in Puttaparthi, with approximately 1,500 police personnel deployed to maintain order and safety during the occasion.