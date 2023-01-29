AP to receive rains from tomorrow amid low Pressure continues in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area is continuing in Southeast Bay of Bengal along the East Equatorial Line which will gradually move west-northwestwards and become a severe depression on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced in a report on Saturday night that it is likely to move in the same direction and strengthen as a cyclone by Monday and expected to enter southwest Bay of Bengal and reach Sri Lankan coast on February 1.

The IMD explained that light to moderate rains are likely to occur in the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema areas from the 30th of this month. On the other hand, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees lower than normal for the next two days along with fog win many areas.

The minimum temperatures are continuing to decline in the state with night temperatures were recorded at 7.1 degrees in Araku Valley, 8.8 degrees in Peda Upparapally (Chittoor), 9 degrees in R. Anantapuram (Srisatyasai), 9.5 degrees in Beluguppa (Anantapur), 10.3 degrees in Pedda Tippasamudram (Annamaiya), 10.5 degrees in Halaharvi (Kurnool), and 10.8 degrees in Vallivedu (Tirupati).