AP to witness heavy rains with lightning strikes today and tomorrow

Highlights

The Southwest Monsoon has made its way across Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rains to the state.

The Southwest Monsoon has made its way across Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rains to the state. The Meteorological Department has forecasted that on Thursday, June 13, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Guntur, and Bapatla districts will experience light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers. Additionally, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts are also expected to receive light rain with scattered thundershowers.

Moving forward to June 14, Friday, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati are likely to see light rains, according to weather officials.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon has fully spread throughout Telangana, with the possibility of converting to El-Nino. This could result in moderate rains across many parts of the state, with Hyderabad city expected to experience heavy showers. The surrounding areas of the city have also been advised to prepare for heavy rainfall, as per the Meteorological Department's forecast.

