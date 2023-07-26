AP tops in implementation of ABD Mission

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas releasing a brochure titled ‘A Brief Guide on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and its Various Building Blocks’ at Chinna Kakani on Tuesdaysaid that the state is the top performer in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in the country and asked the officials concerned to strive for maintaining the same spirit in the future as well. A comprehensive ABDM training session which was conducted for district master trainers at Mangalagiri concluded on Tuesday. The programme commenced on Monday and as many as 52 trainers, District Project Management Officers (DPMOs), and Medical Officers (MOs) participated in this two-day training session.

While attending the programme as chief guest, Nivas emphasised the pivotal role of District Master Trainers in spreading knowledge and expertise down to the grassroots level. He instructed the trainers to execute their responsibilities with utmost dedication, ensuring that the mission’s objectives are effectively implemented.

State Nodal Officer BV Rao expressed gratitude to Nivas for inaugurating the training sessions and motivated all the trainees to zealously implement the knowledge gained during the sessions in their respective districts.

He said that the training sessions for the District Master Trainers are equipped with enhanced skills and knowledge to lead the implementation of the ABDM at the district level. Meanwhile, during the event, Commissioner J Nivas also released Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, which are designed to create awareness and promote the understanding of the ABDM. Venkata Kotireddy and others attended the event.