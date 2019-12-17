Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Tourism department decides to build star hotels across eight districts in the state

AP Tourism department decides to build star hotels across eight districts in the state
Highlights

The government is reportedly planning to build star hotels in several cities to enhance the tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

The government is reportedly planning to build star hotels in several cities to enhance the tourism in Andhra Pradesh. The Department of Tourism, which has already decided to make star hotels in a public-private partnership, is preparing to call for tenders soon. Tenders for nearly 45 projects across the state will be held soon. Preparations are being made for this in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam.

Almost 774 acres of land has already been identified for the construction of star hotels in these eight cities. Also, 20 acres in Srikakulam Mandal, 12.84 acres in Araku Mandal 340 acres in Maduravada in Visakha, 65 acres in Rishikonda, 56 acres in Athrayapuram, 11.50 acres in Kakinada Rural Thammavaram and 25 acres in Vijayawada were allocated for the project

Besides, Kurnool, Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor district and Guntur district are found to be suitable places for building star hotels.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top