AP Transco to lay 400 KV line between Rayalaseema, Coastal regions

Vijayawada: AP Transco is working on developing power infrastructure to interconnect Rayalaseema and Coastal regions to transmit excess solar power, generated by AP Green Energy Corporation (APGECL) solar parks, between the two regions of the State.

According to sources, the AP Transco has laid special focus on improvement in the network and wants to meet the consumer satisfaction by supplying quality and reliable power as per the objective of State government.

Aspart of it, the Transco has proposed a 400 KV line from 400 KV Talaricheruvu sub-station in Guntur district to 400 KV Podili sub-station (Prakasam district) which interconnects the Rayalaseema and Coastal regions.

The State government has proposed addition of solar power in Rayalaseema region by APGECL, where the demand for power is less than the generation, due to which more power has to be exported to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL)network.

To avoid this, the Transco proposed to interconnect Rayalaseema and Coastal regions to transmit excess solar power, generated by APGECL solar parks, between the two regions.

This will help to utilise the excess power generated in Rayalaseema region to meet local requirements in various sectors, including industries, agriculture, domestic and commercial which will provide economic benefits to the State.

Further, bus reactors were commissioned at 400 KV substations at Hindupur of Anantapur district, Podili of Prakasam district and Rachagunneri of Chittoor district to address the over voltage problems of the 400 KV lines. This in turn helps in reducing the inter-State reactive power drawls and will avoid the penalties on that account.

For evacuation of power from the 10,000 MW solar power plants, which were planned for supplying during the daytime 9 hours free power to the agriculture services, the APTRANSCO has prepared the transmission evacuation scheme with optimum budget duly utilising the available resources.

The evacuation facilities are being taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 1,349 crore for evacuation of power from 6,100 MW solar power plants in phase1. As part of the evacuation scheme, new power transformers are going to be commissioned in 400 KVTalaricheruvu (Guntur district), Jammalamadugu (Kadapa) and Uravakonda substations (Anantapur) and construction of new 220 KV switching stations are proposed at Mudigubba of Anantapur and Pendlimarri of YSR Kadapa district. Further, a 132 KVPamurusub-station is being upgraded to 220 KV level and new 220 KV transmission lines are going to be established for evacuation of power from CS Puram and Rudrasamudram Solar parks in Prakasam district.

The Transco decided to set up the first GIS technology sub-station in AP at Tallayapallem which will provide reliable and quality power and improves voltage level in Krishna and Guntur districts.