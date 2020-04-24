AP Wakf Board decision of relaxing lockdown during Ramadan evokes controversy in the state

Andhra Pradesh: Despite the fact that the coronavirus is fast spreading in the state and the number of cases has been on the rise for the last couple of days, the Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board has released a notification regarding the exemptions being given to the Muslim community in the wake of the beginning of Ramadan month on Friday. As the Muslim community offers fasting prayers for the month as part of their tradition and custom, the Andhra Pradesh Wakf board has given guidelines to the administration and Muslim community exempting the lockdown rules, which comprises of as follows.

It is stated that the Muslims could offer prayers five times a day and allowed to run prayers at mosques not exceeding more than five people

It also exempted the timings for selling of the essential goods till 10 pm.

Permitting the distribution of the fruits, food and sweets to the poor as part of their customs and traditions.

The wakf board also allowed to give siren for the timings of the prayers.

Relaxation to food deliveries agencies to distribute food for the people and the patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

However, it has asked the people to follow the lockdown rules and maintain social distancing.

However, some of the Muslim elders and the opposition party leaders have objected to it, stating that the guideline issued were not in accordance with the central government's guidelines of lockdown. This evoked controversy in the state. The Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha come in support to the wakf board's recommendations highlighted the importance of helping the poor as part of their tradition during Ramadan month. However, he advised people to follow social distancing and stay safe during Ramadan.