AP Weather alert: Rains likely Coastal Andhra for next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that surface circulation over North Coastal Andhra will persist, leading to cloudy weather in the region over the next four days. Light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers are expected in isolated areas, with light rains also anticipated in Rayalaseema.

On Thursday, May 1, some areas in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalle are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers. Meanwhile, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, and Tirupati will see light rain with thundershowers at various locations.

On Friday, May 2, predictions remain similar, with light to moderate rains expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Kakinada. Other districts will experience lighter showers.

Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, are forecasted to have cloudy conditions across the state, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, high temperatures were noted in various districts on Wednesday, with Dornipadu in Nandyal reaching 42.7°C, followed by 41.8°C in both Atlur and Kurnool in YSR district, and similar highs in Venkatagiri and Thavanampalle.