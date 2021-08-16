AP Weather report: Heavy rain to lash north coastal Andhra for next two days

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the next 48 hours on the north coast and light to moderate showers along with the south coastal areas. It warned that winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour would blow and fishermen would not go hunting into the sea.



The surface periodicity formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal is still ongoing, with the effect rains likely with thunders and lightning. "Light to moderate rains are likely in some parts of Rayalaseema," Meteorological Department officials said.



Meanwhile, several places in the West Godavari district received rain on Sunday. The average rainfall in the district is recorded at 13.8 mm with a maximum rainfall of 70.4 mm at Jangareddygudem followed by Eluru 51.4 mm. The East Godavari district also received showers at several places.



Heavy to moderate rains lashed several places in the Guntur district since Sunday evening. Along with Guntur city, Sattenapalle, Medikondur, Phirangipuram, Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Duggirala, and other mandals received moderate to heavy rains.