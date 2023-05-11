AP Weather update: Heatwaves to effect 45 mandals in the stated today

After the rains subside, the temperatures spiked up in Andhra Pradesh. According to the disaster management agency, there is a possibility of severe heat waves in Rajavommangi of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Natavaram of Anakapalli district and Kotnanduru mandal of Kakinada district on Thursday.



It said that heatwaves likely to occur in 45 mandals today and 104 mandals on Friday. There is a possibility that the sun will have an effect in the rest of the places and people are advised to be alert about the intensity of the sun.

Meanwhile,. Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai district and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts received slight rains.On the other hand, the surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal moved towards northwest and turned into a cyclone on Wednesday evening. It is expected to gradually turn into a severe cyclone on Thursday morning and will weaken from Saturday and cross the coasts of southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyukpyu (Myanmar) on Sunday afternoon.

Meteorological department says that this storm will not affect AP except slight rains in parts. It is also said that there is a possibility of rains on 13th and 14th of this month. The farmers, who were shaken by the rains till now, breathed a sigh of relief as the officials of the Meteorological Department informed that there was no impact of Cyclone Mocha on Andhra Pradesh.