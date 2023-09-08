AP weather update: Light to moderate rains predicted for three days in the state

The low-pressure system that had formed over North Andhra in the West Bay of Bengal has weakened, but due to the influence of another surface period and the monsoons, it is still raining in various parts. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has forecasted light to moderate rains in North Coast Andhra, South Coast Andhra, and Rayalaseema for the next two days.



According to the AP Disaster Management Agency, on Friday, light to moderate rains are expected in districts such as Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, and Eluru. Additionally, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, and Chittoor districts may receive scattered light rains. The Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of heavy rains in certain areas of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has stated that the southwest monsoon season this year is expected to bring promising rainfall. The season, which spans from June 1 to September 30, normally sees an average rainfall of 72.10 cm in the state. As of September 7, a total of 74.35 cm of rainfall has been recorded, surpassing the normal average by 1.03 percent.