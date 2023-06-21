AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD said that due to the influence of south-west monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some places and light showers in other parts of the state. He said that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rains are likely to occur in Vizianagaram, Visakha, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts, he said.

The APSDMA also predicted moderate to heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts on Thursday and light rains at Anakapalli, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Friday.