Live
- Machine that detects what disease you may get in future
- All About Haemorrhagic Stroke
- Unlocking Hope: The Miraculous Journey of IVF Treatment
- Hernia, Its Prevention and Management
- Transforming smiles: Exploring root canal treatment, dental implants, and smile design
- Daily Forex Rates (21-06-2023)
- Manju Warrier onboard for Pan india movie Mr. X
- Bone Health: Diagnosis and Treatment
- 30-min daytime nap may boost brain health: Study
- Heavy storms likely in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening
AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD said that due to the influence of south-west monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some places and light showers in other parts of the state.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD said that due to the influence of south-west monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some places and light showers in other parts of the state. He said that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Wednesday.
Light to moderate rains are likely to occur in Vizianagaram, Visakha, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts, he said.
The APSDMA also predicted moderate to heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts on Thursday and light rains at Anakapalli, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Friday.