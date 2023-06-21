  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state

AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD said that due to the influence of south-west monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some places and light showers in other parts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD said that due to the influence of south-west monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some places and light showers in other parts of the state. He said that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rains are likely to occur in Vizianagaram, Visakha, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts, he said.

The APSDMA also predicted moderate to heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts on Thursday and light rains at Anakapalli, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X