AP weather update: Southwest monsoon likely to hit Rayalaseema on Saturday, to receive rains

AP weather update: The Meteorological Department has said that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Rayalaseema by Saturday and will gently spread across the state. Along with some parts of the southern Arabian Sea, monsoons entered Lakshadweep, southern Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu, the Komarin-Maltese and some other places in the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to expand further on Friday and Saturday, Meteorological Department officials said. It is likely that the monsoon will enter south Interior‌, some parts of Rayalaseema, along with Karnataka and South Central Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains are expected in Rayalaseema on Friday and light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning are expected in most parts of Rayalaseema along the south coast on Saturday. There is also a chance of showers in some parts of the North Coast. Meanwhile, rains occurred in many parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday including Prakasam, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Anantapur, East Godavari, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has hit the Kerala coast on Thursday morning. IMD has announced that it has touched the South Kerala region and uninterrupted rains are expected in most parts of Kerala. The monsoon is expected to extend to the rest of Kerala in the next 48 hours. The annual southwest monsoon hits the coast of Kerala on May 31 or June 1. However, this time they arrived late due to slight changes in the weather. Monsoons will spread in AP and Telangana within a week of entering Kerala.