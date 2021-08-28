AP Weekly round-up: Check out the latest developments from August 22-27

National SC Commission visits Guntur girl Ramya's family

The National SC Commission team visited the family of Ramya, a recently murdered B.Tech student. A three-member team led by National SC Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar consoled Ramya's family members in Guntur and inquired about the circumstances that led to the incident. The SC Commission had lauded the government efforts in taking steps against the accused in the crimes on women.

CBI court adjourns verdict on YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition

The CBI court adjourned the final verdict on Jagan's bail cancellation petition and clarified that the verdict will be announced on September 15 as the arguments also ended today on a petition seeking revocation of Vijayasai Reddy's bail. The court said it would give a verdict on Vijayasai Reddy and Jagan's bail petition at the same time.

AP govt. writes to KRMB complaining against Telangana govt.

The YSRCP government has written to KRMB urging to allocate the Krishna river water in the ratio 70:30 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The government has also urged the government to restrict Telangana from using excess water.