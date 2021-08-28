AP Weekly round-up: Check out the latest developments from August 22-27
The Andhra Pradesh state has witnessed some major happenings in the state especially the verdict on YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition was adjourned to the next month following a fresh petition against the Vijayasai Reddy's bail in the disproportionate assets case. On the other hand, National SC Commission meets Ramya's family an engineering student who was brutally murdered in Guntur. Also, other developments took place.
Vaccination for the 18-44 age group begins
TTD releases Rs 300 special darshan tickets for September month
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Tuesday released a quota of Rs. 300 tickets online for a special darshan for September. TTD said that tickets can be booked either through the Govinda app or on the tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in website. A total of 8,000 tickets were available online.
National SC Commission visits Guntur girl Ramya's family
The National SC Commission team visited the family of Ramya, a recently murdered B.Tech student. A three-member team led by National SC Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar consoled Ramya's family members in Guntur and inquired about the circumstances that led to the incident. The SC Commission had lauded the government efforts in taking steps against the accused in the crimes on women.
CBI court adjourns verdict on YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition
The CBI court adjourned the final verdict on Jagan's bail cancellation petition and clarified that the verdict will be announced on September 15 as the arguments also ended today on a petition seeking revocation of Vijayasai Reddy's bail. The court said it would give a verdict on Vijayasai Reddy and Jagan's bail petition at the same time.
AP govt. writes to KRMB complaining against Telangana govt.
The YSRCP government has written to KRMB urging to allocate the Krishna river water in the ratio 70:30 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The government has also urged the government to restrict Telangana from using excess water.
