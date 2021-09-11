AP weekly round-up: Here are the latest developments in the last week

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed heavy rains in the week due to the low pressure in Bay of Bengal and normal life disrupted. Moreover, there are crucial developments took place regarding government policies and other political issues. We are here to collate the past week's developments. Take a look.



AP High Court cancels inter online admission

The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the notification of inter-online admissions and ordered that admissions continue as usual for the current academic year. The High Court further directed that from the next academic year, admissions can be conducted online by taking everyone's views.

YS Jagan decides to repair roads in the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to focus on repairing the roads first. He ordered that all the roads in the state be repaired before the monsoon season comes again. He said rains will subside by October and then the work should begin to develop roads.

AP govt. decides to implement New Education Policy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be prepared for the implementation of the new education policy and to take steps in that direction. The CM on Tuesday conducted a review on Foundation‌ schools at his camp office in Tadepalli and reviewed the progress of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. In addition to improving the printing quality of textbooks, the CM directed that steps be taken to have subject-wise teachers from at least the third class.

Nara Lokesh arrested at Gannavaram airport

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh who had arrived at the Gannavaram airport as part of his tour to Narasaraopet to meet a girl Anusha has been arrested and was shifted to Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli. The police also filed cases against Lokesh under various sections in Krishnalanka.

Construction of Polavaram Gap-3 concrete dam completed

The construction of the most ambitious Polavaram project is going expeditiously, with each of the targets set by the government being reached. Despite floods on the one hand and the catastrophic conditions like the corona on the other hand, Polavaram project works are progressing towards achieving the intended goal. Meanwhile, the construction of Gap-3, a key part of the Polavaram project, has been completed.

AP Govt. appoints IAS Sameer Sharma as new CS

The IAS officer Sameer Sharma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Government. Incumbent Chief Secretary Adityanath Das will retire on the 30th of this month who is already on a three-month extension.