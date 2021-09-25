AP Weekly Roundup: Check Out These Developments In The Week [Sep 19 - Sep 24]

There were major developments that took place in the past week right from the release of Parishad election results to YS Jagan heading to Delhi today to participate in Amit Shah's meeting with chief ministers of states which are Naxal affected. Moreover, there are other developments to witness in the past week.



YSRCP sweeps MPTC and ZPTC elections

MPTC and ZPTC elections results were announced shortly and the ruling YSRCP continued its winning streak. YSRCP has taken over all the Zilla Parishads of 13 districts and won a record number of MPTC seats. With the elections were held for only 641 seats out of a total of 660 ZPTC seats, the ruling YSRCP won 627 seats.

YS Jagan launches two-day Vanijya Utsav 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has launched the 'Vanijya Utsav-2021' program in Vijayawada aimed at enhancing the state's trade exports. Later, CM Jagan visited the stalls set up at the event and sought various details regarding the products. The chief minister had released the AP Export Road Map Brochure and launched an e-portal specifically for exports.

AP High Court suspends GO over TTD Jumbo board

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday gave a shock to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government suspending the GO issued by the government appointing TTD board special invitees. The High Court also made serious comments on the appointment of the governing body and asked the government to file the counter and adjourned for four weeks.

YS Jagan launches American Corner

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated the 'American Corner' centre set up at Andhra University (AU) in a virtual manner. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "I am happy that the American Corner has been set up at Andhra University, which will be very useful for students." He said the American Corner was started in Visakhapatnam after Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.