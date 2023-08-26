AP will ensure progress of tribals, says Pradhan

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for a Rs 830-crore Central Tribal University at Chinamedapalli village in Vizianagaram district's Mentada mandal on Friday.

The university is expected to be ready in three years' time. This University was promised by the Centre in the A P State Re-Organisation Act 2014. Addressing the people after laying foundation stone at Maradam village in Dattirajeru mandal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The Central Tribal University, AP, will ensure the progress of tribal communities and pave the way for dedicated research and studies on tribal affairs.”

“The university will provide education in mother tongue as per the National Education Policy 2020. It will aim to promote skills, research, sports education and applied emerging technology,” he said.

Pradhan also asked the VC of Central Tribal University, AP, VC Kattimani for a collaboration with the Central University of Odisha for the quality education of tribal students.



Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Rs 830-crore project would be ready in another three years. He thanked Modi for sanctioning the project. The chief minister said the varsity would help education among the tribal communities and prepare them to compete in the world. He said tribals were lagging behind in various parameters when compared to the mainstream society.

To benefit the tribal region, Reddy said the government had taken up construction of three medical colleges at Narsipatnam, Paderu and Parvatipuram It was also constructing a tribal engineering college at Kurupam.