AP woman commission slaps notice to Pawan Kalyan over missing women remarks

Amaravati: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's comments on missing women and volunteers in AP are causing a stir. In this context, the AP Women's Commission has issued notices to him.

AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that Pawan Kalyan's comments are a threat to women's safety. She said that Pawan was poisoning the volunteers. She criticized that it has become a habit of him to skip dialogues.

Vasireddy Padma expressed anger that Pawan is degrading himself for politics. She demanded to tell her which officer told him about the missing women. Are there no missing cases in BJP-ruled states, she questioned.

It is to mention here that, speaking in Eluru on Sunday as part of Varahi Vijayatra, Pawan Kalyan alleged that YSRCP leaders are behind the disappearance and trafficking of women in the State and that volunteers are collecting information secretly. "During the rule of YSRCP, volunteers were placed in every village, how many people are there in the family, they are asking how many of them are women and widows. Out of the 30,000 people who disappeared during this regime, 14,000 people are still missing. "Volunteers are the reason behind the disappearance of women in the State," he said.