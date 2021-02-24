APCC demands CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold all-party meet on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demanded here on Tuesday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convene an all-party meeting immediately to discuss the privatisation move of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Talking to newsmen at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan, PCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath demanded that a delegation of all-party members should be taken to Delhi. He exhorted the YSRCP MPs to fight for the Visakhapatnam steel plant in Parliament and the Congress would launch struggle outside Parliament. Advising the Chief Minister not to waste time dilly-dallying over the issue, he said that the people of the state would be with the Chief Minister.

Describing the members of Parliament inefficient leaders, he said that they could not raise their voice in Parliament in the larger interest of the state. He recalled that they did not raise their voice when Andhra Bank lost its identity.

The Chief Minister did nothing except writing a letter to the Prime Minister who would be doing nothing but addressing Mann Ki Baath, he ridiculed.

It is shameful on the part of the Visakhapatnam steel plant management to state that the plant had incurred losses for the last 29 months and earned profit of Rs 177 crore only this month. The BJP had been in power since 2014, he pointed out.

It is grossly unjust on the part of the Prime Minister for allowing the sale of Visakha steel plant by a disinvestment committee headed by him.

The PCC chief said that the Congress would not allow the privatisation of the steel plant and would fight tooth and nail. He said that he had never seen such a weak government in all his political life.

Legal cell chairman V Gurunadham, PCC general secretary Rajiv Ratan, City Congress leader Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao and others were present.