APCC pays tributes to Manmohan Singh

APCC pays tributes to Manmohan Singh
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a meeting held at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday.

The leaders including Shaik Mastan Vali, V Gurunadham, Kolanukonda Sivaji, Baipudi Nageswara Rao, Shaik Khurshida, Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Ambati Ramakrishna, Misala Rajeswara Rao, Shaik Ansari, CPI leader Jalli Wilson and others stated that the demise of Manmohan Singh was great loss to the country.

