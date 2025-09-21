APCRDA invites bids to develop infra in Amaravati

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) invited bids to develop critical infrastructure across a 1,972-acre high-density residential zone in Amaravati, marking a major step in the capital city’s urban development push. The Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) seeks registered firms to execute the project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It covers design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of key urban facilities, including roads, utilities, and green spaces, in Mandadam village.

The project is located in the designated R4 zone, which permits high-density residential development with a maximum Floor Space Index (FSI) of 3.5. Officials said this zone is expected to evolve as a vital growth corridor within the capital region.

Under the terms of the bid, the successful developer will be responsible for a three-year construction period for Phase 1, followed by a five-year defect liability period to ensure quality and upkeep. The overall concession period has been fixed at 10 years. APCRDA officials said the tender underscores the authority’s commitment to sustainable and world-class infrastructure. “This initiative aligns with our vision of creating resilient urban infrastructure that can accommodate Amaravati’s growing population,” a senior official said. Beyond infrastructure, the project is expected to generate significant employmentopportunities and boost real estate demand in the designated zone.