APEPDCL counters to remain open today
Visakhapatnam: For the convenience of consumers, the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is opening its bill collection centres on Sunday, informed APEPDCL’S superintending engineer G Shyambabu.
Consumers can pay their bill at the organisation’s revenue offices, APEPDCL sub revenue offices, Rajiv EPDCL counters and ATP centres. This apart, power bills can also be paid online.
