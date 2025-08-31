  • Menu
APEPDCL counters to remain open today

Visakhapatnam: For the convenience of consumers, the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is opening its bill collection centres on Sunday, informed APEPDCL’S superintending engineer G Shyambabu.

Consumers can pay their bill at the organisation’s revenue offices, APEPDCL sub revenue offices, Rajiv EPDCL counters and ATP centres. This apart, power bills can also be paid online.

