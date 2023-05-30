Live
APFSL to start 'First Day First Show' concept to watch movies on release day
Highlights
Punuru Gowtham Reddy, the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Fibrenet Ltd revealed that the APSFL has initiated an innovative idea to introduce an opportunity for the people to watch the new movie on Fibernet on the day of its release.
He revealed that a new cinema screening facility will be introduced with the first-day first-show concept. He said that viewers can watch the movie after subscribing to OTT platform services in APSFL.
Stating that the Andhra Pradesh government aims to bring AP Fibernet closer to the audience, Gautham Reddy said that they are going to formally launch the first-day first show concept in Visakhapatnam on June 2 in the presence of the producers' council and actors.
